Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 90,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,386,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326,454 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,609,399,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,224,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,062 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $449.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

