Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,524 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

