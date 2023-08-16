H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. H&R Block updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 68.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

