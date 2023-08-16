Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 47.6% annually over the last three years.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

