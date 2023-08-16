Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80-6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.88.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,848,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.2% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

