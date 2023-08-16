MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 3.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.85. 549,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,343,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
MINISO Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.42.
MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group
MINISO Group Company Profile
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MINISO Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Trick or Treat? 2 Stocks with Rising Usage But Falling Prices
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Construction Stocks That Will Bring Growth This Fall
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 3 Hot Charts Ready To Blast Off In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.