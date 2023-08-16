MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 3.8%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.85. 549,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,343,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.42.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

MINISO Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,760,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 216,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,029,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,267,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MINISO Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,071,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,865,000 after buying an additional 455,039 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

