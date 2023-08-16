MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 232 shares.The stock last traded at $80.35 and had previously closed at $80.22.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $558.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

