Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Shares Up 3.7%

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.41. 175,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 475,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Avantax from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Avantax from $32.50 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Avantax from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Avantax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantax during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,882,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $49,182,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $36,836,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $33,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantax during the 2nd quarter worth $20,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Avantax, Inc provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services.

