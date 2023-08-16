Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Up 3.6%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 449,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,214,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRDO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,191,936 shares in the company, valued at $49,187,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $2,522,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,191,936 shares in the company, valued at $49,187,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,972,931 shares of company stock valued at $48,301,117. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

