H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.530-3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

H&R Block Stock Performance

HRB stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $233,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

