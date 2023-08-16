Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.72

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 150202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Primoris Services Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,615. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

