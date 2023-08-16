Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Down 6.3%

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 4,740,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 6,213,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.69.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -82.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 94,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 710,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,102 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 570,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 384,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

