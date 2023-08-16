Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.43 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,848,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 55.2% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 313,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.