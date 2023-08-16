Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.43 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$5.43 EPS.
Shares of NYSE A opened at $125.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $113.28 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
