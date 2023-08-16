DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Up 3.8%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.96 and last traded at $115.96. Approximately 1,006,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,593,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 133.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,189. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,058 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

