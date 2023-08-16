Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 9.4% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1,646.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

