Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

PECO stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.48%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

