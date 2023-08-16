Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Raised by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $44.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

