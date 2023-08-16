Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 92.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Enbridge Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.69 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.43%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

