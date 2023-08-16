Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $67.24.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

