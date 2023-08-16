Spire Wealth Management Acquires 7,074 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.12% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 107,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 39,095 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

