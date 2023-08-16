Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $101.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $478,712 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

