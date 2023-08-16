Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 580.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

