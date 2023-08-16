Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 92.9% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter worth $841,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 117.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 33,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 3.8 %

AUB opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $179.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.