SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Position Trimmed by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,342,001,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $89.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $107.06.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

