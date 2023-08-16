Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 32,490 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $189.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

