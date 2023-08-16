Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $143.70.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,603 shares of company stock worth $1,329,296. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

