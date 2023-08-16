Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 80.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.93.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

