Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $925,000 in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.59 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

