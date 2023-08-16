Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

