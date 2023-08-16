Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Illumina by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $176.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.29 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.84.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

