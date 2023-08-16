Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 125.84%.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

