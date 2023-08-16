Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,380 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XAR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 644,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,885,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

XAR opened at $119.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.94.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

