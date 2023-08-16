Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,244 JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS BBCA opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.