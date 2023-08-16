Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,153 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in F.N.B. by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
F.N.B. Stock Down 2.8 %
F.N.B. stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.08. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FNB shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
