Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $541.81

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $541.81 and last traded at $539.55, with a volume of 1133834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $528.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $560.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $462.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.05.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 919,195 shares of company stock worth $446,382,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Stevard LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

