News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.02

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 218591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.
News Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.
News Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in News by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than News
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.