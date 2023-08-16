News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.02

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 218591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.65.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in News by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

