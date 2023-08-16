Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.45. 365,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,270,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $821.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $60,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.