NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 178,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,131,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NG has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NovaGold Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Stories

