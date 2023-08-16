E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock Price Down 4.7%

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 15,687 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 295,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, August 7th.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.84.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $582.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at E.W. Scripps

In other news, insider Kate O’brian sold 5,144 shares of E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $48,559.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,929.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

