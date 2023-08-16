Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Declines By 18.3%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 502.8 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. The company through operates through Restaurant Operation, Delivery Business, and Sales of Condiment Products and Food Ingredients segments. It also operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that offers hot pot cuisine.

