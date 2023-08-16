Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Declines By 18.3%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 502.8 days.
Haidilao International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HDALF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Haidilao International has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Haidilao International Company Profile
