The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,626,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
The GPT Group Price Performance
Shares of GPTGF stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The GPT Group has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.36.
The GPT Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The GPT Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for The GPT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GPT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.