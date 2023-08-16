The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Short Interest Up 10.4% in July

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,626,700 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 3,285,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

The GPT Group Price Performance

Shares of GPTGF stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The GPT Group has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

The GPT Group Company Profile

GPT is a vertically integrated diversified property group that owns and actively manages a portfolio of high quality Australian retail, office and logistics assets, with assets under management of $32.4 billion. The Group utilises its real estate management platform to enhance returns through property development and funds management.

