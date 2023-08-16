Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.35

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 113344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $643.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

