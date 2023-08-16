Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) were up 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,158,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 806,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.74.

About Euro Sun Mining

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

