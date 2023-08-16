Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,090 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Barclays cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

ADM opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

