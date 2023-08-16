Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Holdings Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,457 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,439,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,064,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after acquiring an additional 637,798 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,048,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,168,000 after acquiring an additional 407,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

MD stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.84 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Stories

