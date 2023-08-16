Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 49,670 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 71,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SVB Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

