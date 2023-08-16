Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $78,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $42,279,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 3,168.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 508,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 492,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,762,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 339,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.10.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

