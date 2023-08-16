Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 140.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 48,005 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 77,385 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

SUPN stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

