Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.07 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of RRR opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.10. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 276.42%. The company had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.88%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

