Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of SpartanNash worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpartanNash

In related news, Director William R. Voss sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $197,437.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,249.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 116.22%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

